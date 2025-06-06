World Share

London marks Eid al-Adha with charity and compassion

Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar. Celebrated by Muslims worldwide, it honours Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son for Allah. While animals are traditionally sacrificed, today the Qurbani often means donating to those in need. In West London, the Open Kitchen by Muslim Hands charity feeds the poor year-round. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from the centre on Eid al-Adha.