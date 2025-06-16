World Share

How One Man Turned His Home Into a Museum of Montenegro’s Ottoman Past

With Eid celebrations now behind us, in the northern Montenegrin town of Rozaje, one man is taking a unique path to preserve cultural heritage and revive the centuries-old tradition of bazaars. Edib Šaljić, an academic and devoted collector, has transformed part of his home into a display of traditional artefacts that captures the Ottoman-era way of life, once widespread in the region. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.