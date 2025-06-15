POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Araghchi: Israel crossed the line by attacking nuclear sites
02:40
World
Araghchi: Israel crossed the line by attacking nuclear sites
Iran's foreign minister says Israel has gone too far by attacking the country's nuclear sites. Abbas Araghchi insists his country doesn't want to escalate the conflict, but will keep fighting back until Israel stops its attacks. The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders to people living near the nuclear reactors after its jets targeted Iranian oil and gas facilities. And emergency teams in Israel say at least 10 people have been killed by Iranian missiles. Kristina Simich has the latest.
June 15, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?