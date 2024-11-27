Over 1,400 Palestinian families killed by Israel in Gaza: Health Ministry

The Israeli army has wiped out over 1,400 Palestinian families in Gaza, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that some 7,160 massacres had been committed against Palestinian families by the Israeli army in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Israel "completely erased about 1,410 families, numbering 5,44 4 people, from the civil registry during the same period,” it added.

The ministry said that families with only one survivor were 3,463, and families with more than one survivor were 2,287.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 44,230 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,600.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.