Trump issues overt ‘genocidal’ warning to Palestinians in Gaza
US President Donald Trump, in a statement widely seen as genocidal, posted on his social media that he was sending “everything Israel needs to finish the job” and accusing Hamas of withholding Israeli hostages and bodies.
March 7, 2025
However, it’s Israel that has a documented practice of withholding Palestinian bodies.
