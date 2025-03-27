Laylat al Qadr at Al Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Muslims flocked to Al Aqsa Mosque, despite heavy restrictions imposed by Israeli forces, to break their fast and perform tarawih prayers on Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night of the Islamic calendar
March 27, 2025
