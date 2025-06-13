Israel launches multiple strikes against Iran's capital city Tehran
Israel launched a major attack on Iran, drawing their long-running shadow war into the open conflict in a way that could spiral into a wider, more dangerous regional war.Israel has taken unilateral action against Iran, US says, amid rising tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
Tel Aviv says it has completed the “first stage" of strikes against Iranian “military and nuclear targets”
June 13, 2025
The strikes early Friday set off explosions in the capital of Tehran as Israel said it was targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.
Iranian state media reported that the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and at least six top nuclear scientists had been killed.