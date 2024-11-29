POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Senator says international law doesn't apply to Western states
US
US Senator says international law doesn't apply to Western states
"The Rome Statute doesn't apply to Israel, the United States, France, Germany, or Great Britain because it wasn't conceived to come after us."
November 29, 2024

US Senator Lindsey Graham stated in a press briefing in West Jerusalem on 27 November that international law does not apply to Western states.

