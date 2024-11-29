US Senator says international law doesn't apply to Western states

"The Rome Statute doesn't apply to Israel, the United States, France, Germany, or Great Britain because it wasn't conceived to come after us."

"The Rome Statute doesn't apply to Israel, the United States, France, Germany, or Great Britain because it wasn't conceived to come after us." US Senator Lindsey Graham stated in a press briefing in West Jerusalem on 27 November that international law does not apply to Western states.