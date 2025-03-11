Ramadan’s favourite dishes: Palestinian maftoul

Ramadan is marked by a variety of traditional dishes across different cultures.We asked our colleagues about their favourite national dish and then challenged them to make it for us.In the first episode of ‘Ramadan’s Favourite Dishes’, we’re joined by TRT World Producer Samah Hourani from Palestine.

Her main course choice is maftoul, a hand rolled dish similar to couscous but with a unique Palestinian touch often made during Ramadan, Eid, and other special occasions. She also shares the story behind the dish and its significance in Palestinian cuisine.For dessert, she chooses asafiri — qatayef stuffed with cream filling that is especially popular after iftar.