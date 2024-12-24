Daily Video Brief for December 12, 2024

*) Israel strikes groups securing aid, kills 8 Palestinians





Israeli air strikes in Gaza have killed at least eight Palestinians and wounded dozens, targeting groups securing aid trucks.

In Rafah City, over 30 were wounded, with several critically hurt. Medics fear the death toll could rise.

Another strike hit aid security workers in Khan Younis, wounding several, according to Palestinian medics.

*) Erdogan announces 'historic reconciliation' between Somalia and Ethiopia





Turkish President Erdogan has praised Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for achieving "historic reconciliation" during Ankara-mediated talks on the Somaliland dispute.

At a joint press conference, Erdogan announced a declaration between the two leaders to resolve the row. He called it a step toward peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's goal of fostering stability in this vital region of Africa.





*) Syria's interim PM calls on refugees to return, rebuild country





Syria's new interim Prime Minister Mohammed al Bashir has pledged to bring back millions of refugees, protect citizens, and restore basic services.

In an interview, he urged Syrians abroad to return, calling them essential for rebuilding the country. "Syria is now a free country that has regained its pride," he said.

Al Bashir emphasised that restoring security and stability in Syrian cities remains the top priority.

*) Afghan minister killed in Kabul suicide blast





Afghan Minister for Refugees Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani was killed in a suicide bombing at the ministry's offices in Kabul, his nephew Anas Haqqani confirmed.

Anas called him a "brave Mujahid" and vowed his sacrifice would not be forgotten.

A government source reported that the explosion killed the minister and some colleagues, identifying it as a suicide blast.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing saying that Haqqani was the primary target of the attack.

And finally…





*) Historic mosques targeted: Hindu far-right seeks to rewrite India's history

In India, mosques are increasingly under attack by Hindu far-right and have become battlegrounds for competing historical narratives.

Hindu far-right groups allege many were built over destroyed temples during Muslim rule.

The most recent target in this campaign involves the 16th-century Sambhal Mosque, also known as the Shahi Jama Masjid, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

A petition filed on November 19, 2024, claims the mosque stands on the ruins of the ancient Harihar temple.

The mosque, designated a "protected monument" in 1920 under British rule, now faces legal challenges threatening its historical status.