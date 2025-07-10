POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Controversies of Elon Musk’s AI, Grok
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok posted offensive content after an update encouraging politically incorrect speech. It insulted global leaders, praised Hitler and mocked religious values. Now, Grok 4 is coming. Will it be smarter and any safer?
July 10, 2025
