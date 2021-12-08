Fast News

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire, resulting in the government's dismissal, according to a presidential decree.

In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary-general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said on Wednesday as he read out the decree on public television.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies