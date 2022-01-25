Fast News

Greater Jonglei region authorities convene reconciliation conferences to discuss the violence but revenge attacks, cattle raiding and child abduction persist.

UN Mission in South Sudan said revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity incidents after political violence subsided in the country. (AA)

At least 33 people were killed, including four children, in an attack over the weekend on a village in South Sudan’s Jonglei state.

Matuor Mabior, secretary general of the Bor Community Youth Association, confirmed Monday to Anadolu News Agency that armed youth from the neighbouring Pibor Administrative Area attacked Baidit Payam in the afternoon, also leaving scores injured.

Mabior said the attackers also took off with an undisclosed number of cattle.

“The number of cattle raided is not yet confirmed, but the death toll according to the information we have gathered is 33,” he said.

He disclosed that the situation remains tense, urging the state government to intervene.

“The security situation is still tense because people are still afraid of another attack, since it is not the first time that armed youth have attacked Bor County.

Homes were burned

“There are no security personnel that have been sent to the area. The people who have been attacked are the ones protecting themselves,” he added.

Bor South County Commissioner Yuot Alier also confirmed the incident, saying that around 20 other people were wounded in Sunday’s attack and some homes were burned.

Alier said 33 people were shot dead and three children were drowned while people tried to hide.

He said the attackers left with hundreds of cattle. Two of the attackers were reportedly killed.

Tuong Majok, the acting governor of Jonglei state, who is also the state minister of cabinet affairs, condemned the attack and urged South Sudan's government to intervene to stop the "cowardly attacks" against civilians.

In November last year, nine people were reportedly killed in two separate incidents in Bor town.

Greater Jonglei region authorities have been convening peace and reconciliation conferences to discuss the issues of killings and cattle rustling in their surroundings.

But revenge attacks, cattle raiding and child abduction in some areas persist.

Source: AA