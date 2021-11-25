Fast News

At least five people have been killed and several others wounded in an attack claimed by Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab group.



A large explosion outside a school in Somalia's capital on has killed at least five people, including students.

Thursday's blast sent a plume of smoke above a busy part of Mogadishu during the morning rush hour.

Abdulkadir Adan of the Amin ambulance service confirmed the five deaths to The Associated Press.

The service said at least 15 wounded people were rushed to a hospital.

“This is a tragedy,” he said.

Photos show the blast shredded part of the school, with emergency workers looking through the collapsed roof beams and wooden benches.

Al Shabab claims responsibility

A statement carried by the group's Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy.

But a witness, Hassan Ali, told the AP that a private security company was escorting the officials and said he saw four of the security personnel wounded.

The attack occurred as Somalia faces major questions about its political and security future.

The AU peacekeeping force was meant to withdraw from the country, but its mission could be extended amid concerns that Somali forces are not ready to assume responsibility for security.

The US early this year said its troop withdrawal from Somalia was complete.

A long-delayed presidential vote was meant to take place in February but now looks set to be held next year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies