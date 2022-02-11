Fast News

At least 111 people have died from last week's cyclone with 87 deaths occurring in just one area, the Ikongo district in the country's southeast.

The death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar has jumped to 111 from 92 reported earlier this week.

The state disaster relief agency said on Friday that 87 deaths had occurred in one area, the Ikongo district in southeast Madagascar.

It said earlier this week it was still collecting details about what had happened in Ikongo.

The cyclone hit the Indian Ocean island late on Saturday, slamming the southeastern coastline before receding late on Sunday.

Batsirai was Madagascar's second destructive storm in two weeks.

Earlier, Cyclone Ana killed 55 people and displaced 130,000 in a different area of the country, further north.

The island nation, with a population of nearly 30 million, was already struggling with food shortages in the south, a consequence of a severe and prolonged drought.

Source: Reuters