Fast News

At least 32 people killed and more than 50 injured in the crash. Video footage shows several carriages overturned at the site in southern province of Sohag, some 460 kilometres south of the capital Cairo.

Authorities fear the death toll could rise. (TRTWorld)

At least 32 people have been killed and more than 50 others injured after two trains collided north of the Egyptian city of Sohag.

Health authorities on Friday dispatched 36 ambulances to the scene and casualties were being taken to local hospitals, the ministry said in a statement.

Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed above a channel of water.

"The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn," a security source told Reuters news agency.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents causing casualties are common.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Horrendous train crash in #Egypt - 32 dead and 66 injured in Sohag. These train collisions/ disasters are all too common in Egypt . pic.twitter.com/gkfuo693qg — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) March 26, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies