Turkey's President Erdogan is due to arrive in Togo on 2nd stop of his three-nation African mini-tour.

A handout picture taken and released on October 18, 2021 by the Turkish Presidential Press service shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) addresses a speech at Angola's parliament in Luanda. (AFP)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to arrive in Togo as part of his four-day Africa tour in a bid to tighten political, humanitarian, economic, and cultural ties.

Erdogan's visit marks the first official visit from Turkey to Togo at the presidential level.

Ankara and Lome have enjoyed good bilateral relations including regular high-level contacts during multilateral organisation meetings and economic partnership.

Trade volume between the counties marked $106 million in 2019 and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is also active in Togo.

Ahead of his arrival on Tuesday, Turkish and Togolese flags line streets in the capital Lome.

Posters of Erdogan and his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbe with the words "Together a Fairer World is Possible" can be seen in various parts of the capital.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to Togo on July 20 last year was the first official visit from Ankara to Lome.

Turkey opened its Lome embassy on April 1 this year.

Source: AA