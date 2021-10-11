Fast News

Ethiopia’s national army, alongside special forces of the northern Amhara region, launched a coordinated offensive early on Monday, says a Tigray People’s Liberation Front spokesperson.

Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) soldiers train with a DShK 1938, a Soviet heavy machine gun, in their camp at an undisclosed location in Ethiopia, on September 16, 2021. (AFP)

Ethiopia's national army has launched a ground offensive against rebellious Tigrayan forces, a spokesperson for the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said.

Getachew Reda told Reuters by phone on Monday that the army, alongside special forces of the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokesperson, from the Amhara regional government or from military spokespeople on the matter.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies