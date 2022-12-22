Fast News

UN's WHO and health authorities in The Gambia said the deaths of at least 70 children from acute kidney injuries could be linked to contaminated syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lawmakers directed the country’s Medicines Control Agency to blacklist Maiden Pharmaceuticals products and ban all their products on the Gambian market. (AFP Archive)

Gambian lawmakers have said that the Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, should be held accountable for exporting contaminated medicine linked to the deaths of dozens of young children in the country in 2022.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and health authorities in The Gambia said in October that the deaths of at least 70 children from acute kidney injuries could be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The announcement followed tests on several medicinal syrups suspected of causing child deaths in the West African country.

Authorities in The Gambia raised the issue in July after dozens of children began falling sick with kidney problems.

Lawmakers launched an investigation in the same month after at least 32 cases and 28 deaths were reported.

“The government should pursue legal action against Maiden Pharmaceuticals for exporting contaminated drugs to The Gambia with the Atlantic brand name,” according to the report by the parliament’s committee on health, which said the manufacturer of the drugs “should be held culpable for the deaths.”

Noting that the cause of the deaths of children who suffered from acute kidney injuries is still under scientific investigation by health experts and partners, lawmakers directed the country’s Medicines Control Agency to blacklist Maiden Pharmaceuticals products and banned all their products on the Gambian market.

Suspected products

Lawmakers said during investigations, they learned from the Medicines Control Agency that it approved the import clearance permit for Atlantic Pharmacy, which contained four suspected products on June 17, which include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that is based in New Delhi.

The WHO issued an alert about the four cough and cold syrups.

The parliament’s report said all cases of acute kidney injuries were linked to consuming contaminated medical products imported by Atlantic Pharmacy and Manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The Gambian government has faced criticism about reports that it failed to establish a laboratory for testing medicine imported to the country.

The committee said its engagement with stakeholders had revealed fundamental inefficiencies in the country’s healthcare delivery system, including inadequate human and institutional resources at the Medicines Control Agency.

President Adama Barrow said last month that the government would take measures to provide essential drugs to Gambians while regulations are reviewed.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals has yet to comment on the parliamentary report.

But Naresh Kumar Goyal, the company's director, reportedly denied that the deaths were caused by the firm’s products.

Source: AA