Warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegal militia announces pulling out of parts of capital Tripoli overnight, after losing control of Watiya air base to UN-backed government in western Libya.

Members of Libya's internationally recognised government flash victory signs after taking control of Watiya airbase, southwest of Tripoli, Libya May 18, 2020. (Reuters)

Warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces pulled out of parts of capital Tripoli overnight, they said, after losing one of their main strongholds in western Libya on Monday, in a major blow to their year-long campaign to seize the capital.

The spokesman of Haftar-led illegal militia Ahmed al Mismari said the force had carried out a "redistribution and repositioning in the battlefronts, disengaging from some crowded residential areas".

It has been fighting for more than a year to capture Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is recognised by the United Nations and has moved onto the front foot in the war since January with military help from Turkey.

Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt.

GNA takes crucial air base

On Monday, pro-GNA forces took the Watiya air base west of the capital after weeks of attempts, their biggest advance in a year that deprives the Haftar militia of its only airfield near Tripoli.

After taking the base, they paraded what they said was a captured Russian-made Pantsir air defence system mounted on a truck, along with an Arabic manual.

GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Twitter that "Haftar's chance of success is now effectively zero" following his loss of Watiya.

Key airbase

Watiya is seen as a key air base, second only to Mitiga Airport.

It was captured in 2014 by Haftar forces, who used it as his headquarters for attacks on the UN-backed government.

The government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 people killed in the violence.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies