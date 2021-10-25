Fast News

Countries and world bodies are expressing concerns over what appears to be a military coup in Sudan.

The relationship between military generals and Sudan's pro-democracy groups has deteriorated in recent weeks over the country's future. (AP)

The European Union, Arab League and various world powers have expressed grave concern about what appears to be a military coup under way in Sudan.

Military forces arrested Sudan's prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and senior government officials on Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup.

In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

Here's how world leaders and bodies are reacting:

Following with utmost concern ongoing events in #Sudan.



The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 25, 2021

European Union

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern”.

“The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al Bashir in 2019.

United States

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country.

“As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk US assistance,” the US Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter.

United Nations

A senior UN official said the world body is "deeply concerned" over attempts to undermine Sudan's political transition.

The reported detentions of the prime minister, government officials, and politicians are unacceptable," said Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan.

Arab League

The Arab League also expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern over the developments in Sudan," the pan-Arab bloc said in a statement.

He also urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies