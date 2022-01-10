Fast News

Hundreds of homes had been washed away in the iron-roof informal settlements just outside the country's East London city, especially the Mdantsane township, reports local media.

Floods around South Africa's eastern coastal city of East London have killed at least 10 people and left hundreds homeless since the weekend.

Footage on state broadcaster SABC on Monday showed cars trying to drive through torrents of water that had submerged highways, as rivers burst their banks and roads were inundated.

Several media outlets reported that hundreds of homes had been washed away in the iron-roof informal settlements just outside the city, especially the Mdantsane township.

Scientists suspect that climate change is the cause of worsening floods and droughts along the country's eastern coastline, where the city of roughly half a million lies.

In 2019, the Department of Environment drew up a plan for South Africa to adapt to climate change, which includes strengthening its preparedness to respond more quickly to weather disasters and help victims recover.

The floods being reported in the Eastern Cape are a sad reminder of how global warming and #climatechange continue to ravage South Africa.



We need to urgently interrogate our disaster response and preparedness to safeguard our cities. pic.twitter.com/lNCr8akupt — GUGU NONJINGE (@Gugu_Nonjinge) January 10, 2022

Source: Reuters