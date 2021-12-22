Fast News

The widely expected statement comes after the election commission disbanded electoral committees and failed to name a final list of candidates.

Hundreds of people had put themselves forward for Libya's vote, including several high profile ones who were banned from the race. (STR / AP)

A Libyan parliamentary committee said that it has become impossible to hold a long-awaited presidential vote in two days as previously scheduled.

Wednesday's announcement was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, although it was widely expected amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay.

In a letter to Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, lawmaker Al Hadi Al Sagheir, head of the committee tasked to follow the electoral process, said the group found “it is impossible to hold the election as scheduled on Dec. 24.”

He did not specify whether another date had been set for the voting, or if it had been cancelled altogether.

Disperse of electoral body

The country’s election commission disbanded electoral committees late Tuesday, and it never named a final list of candidates as it was supposed to.

Hundreds of people had put themselves forward, including several high profile ones who were banned from the race – including the son of late leader Muammar Gaddafi who was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

