An assassination attempt on Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has been foiled and several “foreign and Malagasy” suspects arrested, prosecutor says.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina inspects the troops during the Independence Day celebration at the brand new Barea Stadium in Antananarivo on June 26, 2021. (AFP)

The prosecutor general's office in Madagascar has said it foiled an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina, and arrested several "foreign and Malagasy" suspects.

"Several foreign and Madagascar nationals were arrested on Tuesday, July 20, as part of an investigation into an attack on state security," said prosecutor Berthine Razafiarivony, in a statement released overnight.

"At this stage of the investigation, which is ongoing, the prosecutor-general's office assures we will shed light in on this case," she added.

During the country's Independence Day celebrations on June 26, the gendarmerie announced that they had foiled an assassination attempt on their boss who is also the president's right-hand man, General Richard Ravalomanana.

