[File] A security barricade is seen near ECWA church during the Sunday service in Abuja, amid security concerns following the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Nigeria, June 12, 2022. (Reuters)

Seventy-seven people held hostage in a church in southwestern Nigeria have been rescued, according to media reports on Saturday.

A priest took the hostages on the ground floor of a church in the Valentino district of Ondo State.

As residents of the neighborhood gave notice, the hostages, including 23 children, were rescued.

Public Relations Officer for Ondo Police, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the priest was detained and an investigation was launched into the incident.

A video circulating on social media showed kids who were reportedly sent to the police station by security operatives in a patrol car.

The command is aware of a case of suspected abduction in Valentino area of Ondo town. Preliminary investigation is on going.

Further information will be communicated to the Public — Ondo State Police (@OndoPoliceNg) July 2, 2022

Investigation is underway

Officer Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed that children had been brought to the police station in Akure, according to a local media report.

“They are transporting the casualties to the headquarters, but I’m still unsure of the specifics.

“I will provide you with the information as soon as I receive it from the DPO.”

Video of the rescued children from Church underground in Ondo town onboard buses with security escort to Ondo State Police Command in Akure Via Phanciey pic.twitter.com/1mr1JzeT7S — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) July 2, 2022

