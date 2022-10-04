Fast News

Demonstrators chant support for Moscow, demand France exit the West African country and warn regional bloc ECOWAS against "meddling".

Demonstrators' slogans include "France get out", "No to ECOWAS interference", and "Long live Russia-Burkina cooperation". (AFP)

Several dozen protestors waving Russian flags have rallied in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, as West African envoys wrapped up a fact-finding mission following the country's second coup in less than nine months.

Demonstrators on Tuesday chanted support for Russia, called on France to exit the country and warned ECOWAS -- the Economic Community of West African States -- against "meddling", an AFP news agency journalist saw.

The ECOWAS delegates arrived on Tuesday morning, headed by Guinea-Bissau Foreign Minister Suzi Carla Barbosa, whose country currently chairs the bloc.

They said later the same day they had concluded their mission after "two important meetings".

These were "a first with traditional and religious leaders, and the main meeting with Captain Ibrahim Traore", said former Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou, the mediator for Burkina Faso at ECOWAS.

Issoufou said the country had been "on the brink of collapse" over the weekend.

The impoverished Sahel state plunged into turmoil at the weekend when Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba -- who had seized power in January -- was toppled by a newly emerged rival, 34-year-old Captain Ibrahim Traore.

The dramatic takeover, which ended with Damiba fleeing to neighbouring Togo, coincided with violent anti-French protests and the sudden emergence of Russian flags among demonstrators.

READ MORE: Burkina Faso: January junta leader steps down as new junta seizes power

Wagner founder hails Traore

Speculation has risen that Traore may follow other fragile regimes in French-speaking Africa and forge close ties with Moscow at the expense of France, the region's former colonial power and traditional ally.

On the streets, demonstrators' slogans included "France get out", "No to ECOWAS interference", and "Long live Russia-Burkina cooperation".

In Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the notorious Wagner paramilitary group whose operatives have been documented in the Central African Republic and Mali, congratulated Traore, hailing him "a genuinely brave son... of his homeland".

"I salute and give my support to Captain Ibrahim Traore," the usually secretive 61-year-old businessman said on the social media outlets of his company Concord.

Traore and his men "have done what was necessary and they did it simply for the good of their people", he said.

READ MORE: Burkina Faso junta chief Damiba urges coupists to avoid 'fratricidal war'

Russian flags in the streets of Burkina Faso. We are deeply concerned by the reports that the coup may have been supported by Russia. After #Mali, the Kremlin is sowing chaos in another #Sahel region country, which the 🇪🇺 and 🇨🇿 are assisting in stabilization & development. — Czech MFA (@CzechMFA) October 3, 2022

ECOWAS approach with Traore

ECOWAS -- designed to promote democracy in one of the world's most volatile regions -- has witnessed five coups among three of its 15 members in little more than two years.

Its approach has been to urge junta leaders to set a relatively short timetable for restoring civilian rule -- and to impose sanctions against those deemed to be ignoring the demand or sidestepping their pledges.

But it has also taken flak, with some critics accusing it of supporting Western, or specifically French, interests.

Traore said in a statement the ECOWAS visit was to "make contact with the new transition authorities" as part of the support that Burkina Faso derived from the region.

He said he had learned "with astonishment and regret" that messages had circulated on social media "calling for this mission to be hampered" and urged calm and restraint.

"Any person who commits acts aimed at disturbing the smooth course of the ECOWAS mission will face the force of the law," Traore said.

READ MORE: Coup or no coup? Drama continues in Burkina Faso

US warning to new junta

Also on Tuesday, the US warned Burkina Faso's junta of the risks of allying with Russia.

"Countries, where the [Wagner] group has been deployed, find themselves weaker and less secure, and we've seen that in a number of cases in Africa alone," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"We condemn any attempt to exacerbate the current situation in Burkina Faso and we strongly encourage the new transitional government to adhere to the agreed-upon timeline for a return to a democratically elected, civilian-led government," he said.

Landlocked and deeply poor, Burkina Faso has experienced little political stability since gaining independence from France in 1960.

The latest turmoil takes place against the backdrop of a militant insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Thousands of civilians, troops and police officers have been killed and nearly two million people have fled their homes.

READ MORE: African Union, EU and the US condemn Burkina Faso coup

Source: AFP