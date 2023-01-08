Fast News

Early investigations suggest the crash, which left 40 dead and at least 78 injured, occurred when a public bus punctured a tire and collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction.

At least 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in a bus crash in central Senegal, the country's president said.

President Macky Sall said in a tweet that the accident happened in Gnivy village, in the Kaffrine region, at about 3:30 am local (0330 GMT) on Sunday.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Sall.

He declared three days of mourning starting on Monday and said he will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures.

Sall said after the period of national mourning finished, a government council will be held to "take firm measures on road safety".

Public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the crash happened on National Road No. 1 when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction.

At least 78 people are injured some of them seriously, he said.

Earlier, Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for the West African country's National Fire Brigade, said the accident was "serious" and that all victims were evacuated to a Kaffrine hospital and medical centre.

Heavy death toll

Footage shared on social media showed a crash between two buses, with firefighters and security forces on the scene of the accident.

The governor and local officials have also visited the scene according to Fall.

The wreckage and demolished buses have been cleared and normal traffic has resumed, he added.

Road accidents are common in Senegal, largely because of driver indiscipline, poor roads and decrepit vehicles, say experts.

In 2017, at least 25 people were killed when two buses also crashed. Many of those people were heading toward the central town of Touba for the annual Muslim pilgrimage.

However, this is one of the heaviest death tolls from a single incident in recent years.

