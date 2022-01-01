Fast News

Life-size posters of Tutu, with his hands clasped, are placed outside the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, where the number of congregants is restricted in line with Covid-19 measures.

With Nelson Mandela and other leaders sentenced to decades in prison, Tutu in the 1970s became the emblem of the struggle against racial segregation under apartheid rule. (Reuters)

South Africa has started bidding farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero in its struggle against apartheid, in a funeral stripped of pomp but freighted with tears and drenched in rain.

The funeral on Saturday began with a hymn and a procession of clerics down the aisle burning incense and carrying candles in the church where Tutu will also be buried.

Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90, triggering grief among South Africans and tributes from world leaders for a life spent fighting injustice.

Famous for his modesty, Tutu gave instructions for a simple, no-frills ceremony, with a cheap coffin, donations for charity instead of floral tributes and an eco-friendly cremation.

READ MORE: Tutu's body lies in state at cathedral as South Africans pay respect

State funeral

The requiem mass started at 10 am (0800 GMT) at Cape Town's St George's Cathedral where, for years, Tutu used the pulpit to rail against a brutal white minority regime.

That is where he will be buried.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will deliver the eulogy, accorded Tutu a special category funeral, usually designated for presidents and very important people.

South Africa has been marking a week of mourning, culminating with two days of lying in state.

Several thousand people, some of whom had travelled across the country, filed past a diminutive rope-handled casket made of pine, adorned simply by a bunch of carnations.

Tutu's longtime friend, retired bishop Michael Nuttall, who was Anglican Church dean when Tutu was the archbishop of Cape Town, will deliver the sermon.

READ MORE: The legacy of Desmond Tutu and his fight against climate apartheid

Source: TRTWorld and agencies