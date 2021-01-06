Fast News

The signing of the agreement paves the way for the African country to normalise ties with Israel.

Sudanese PM Abdullah Hamdok, right, welcomes US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Khartoum, Sudan, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (AP)

Sudan has signed the "Abraham Accords" with the US, paving the way for the African country to normalise ties with Israel.

A statement from the office of Sudan's Prime Minister said on Wednesday that Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the accord with visiting US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The recent US-negotiated deals between Arab countries and Israel have been a major foreign policy achievement by President Donald Trump's administration.

The US and Sudan have also agreed to settle the African country's debt to the World Bank.

The move comes after Mnuchin arrived in Sudan, the first visit by a senior American official since President Trump removed Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.





Source: AP