The death toll in the accident which occurred in Democratic Republic of Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika, was provisional and could rise, officials say.

Officials say the early morning accident happened in the town of Mayibaridi. (TRTWorld)

At least 50 people were killed and many injured when a train derailed in Democratic Republic of Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika in the early hours of Thursday, the minister of humanitarian affairs said.

Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi.

The death toll was provisional, Mbikayi said.

Encore une catastrophe !

Déraillement à 3h du matin ds le Tanganyika aux environs de la localité Mayibaridi.

Bilan provisoire:50 morts et plusieurs blessés !

Au nom du gvt ,je présente les condoléances aux familles éprouvées. Réunion en cours pr des dispositions à prendre. — STEVE MBIKAYI (@Cartesien243) September 12, 2019

"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he said on Twitter.





This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies