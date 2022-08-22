Fast News

Two Crawford country deputies and one Mulberry police officer were suspended after footage showed three law enforcement officers on top of a suspect, punching him.

This photo taken from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows the county jail. Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended after a video of an arrest beating sparked outrage on social media on August 22, 2022. (Facebook/ccsosherifflayman)

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended following social media outrage over a video that showed two deputies and an officer beating up a suspect under arrest.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement on Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended during the Arkansas state police's investigation into the incident and the sheriff's office's internal investigation.

A Mulberry police officer also was suspended.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Damante said.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the officer involved in the incident is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously,” Gregory said.

#BREAKING: Arkansas State Police launch investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved. #ARNews



**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio** pic.twitter.com/dYE0htfAsf — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 21, 2022

Confronting police

According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry on Sunday morning. Mulberry is located about 220.48 kilometres northwest of Little Rock.

Police said when the officers confronted the man, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to the arrest seen in the video.

In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of the suspect, sometimes striking him with clenched fists.

The unidentified man was arrested and taken to a local hospital. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

