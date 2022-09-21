Fast News

Addressing world leaders at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden also criticises Russia for scheduling "sham referenda" this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.

Biden calls on all nations, whether democracies or autocracies, to speak out against Russia's attack and to bolster's Ukraine effort to defend itself. (AFP)

President Joe Biden has declared at the United Nations that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the UN with its "brutal, needless war” in Ukraine.

Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia's seven-month attacks on Wednesday, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold."

And he said President Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia's responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He said the war is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looked to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

He criticised Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.

“A permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbour, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN charter," he told his UN audience.

Biden called on all nations, whether democracies or autocracies, to speak out against Russia's attack and to bolster's Ukraine effort to defend itself.

“We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period," Biden said.

Biden on climate change:



- Working with G20 to resolve climate change

- Much of Pakistan is under water

- Proposes to give $11B a year to intl climate finance pic.twitter.com/35IFHTnQb9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 21, 2022

Pledges funds for global food security

Biden also highlighted consequences of the attack for the world's food supply, pledging $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the war and the effects of climate change.

He praised a UN- and Türkiye-brokered effort to create a corridor for Ukrainian grain to be exported by sea, and called on the agreement to be continued despite the ongoing conflict.

Biden, during his time at the UN General Assembly, also planned to meet on Wednesday with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and press allies to meet an $18 billion target to replenish the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

But the heart of the president's visit to the UN this year was his full-throated censure of Russia as its war nears the seven-month mark.

The address came as Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to hold Kremllin-backed referendums in days ahead on becoming part of Russia and as Moscow is losing ground in the conflict.

Russian President Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation to call up 300,000 reservists and accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail."

Source: AP