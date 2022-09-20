Fast News

"I invite international organisations and all countries to give sincere support to Türkiye's peace efforts," says President Erdogan during his address at the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Erdogan spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone moments before his address. (AFP)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a "dignified way out" of the seven-month Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Together, we need to find a reasonably practical diplomatic solution that will give both sides a dignified way out of the crisis," Erdogan told the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

He spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone moments before addressing the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly with an urgent appeal for peace.

He said a lasting peace must be based on protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We will continue to increase our efforts to end the war that has flared up again in recent days on the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence.

"I invite international organisations and all countries to give sincere support to Türkiye's efforts."

Turkish President Erdogan speaks at #UNGA77 in New York:



- UNSC has to be more effective, democratic, transparent, accountable and it has to be more functional for entire human race in its search for peace justice and welfare

- World is bigger than five, fairer world is possible pic.twitter.com/bFbFVJvAbj — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 20, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies