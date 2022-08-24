Fast News

Türkiye's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says Ankara is working "very hard" to bring Russia and Ukraine closer, adding that "the trust that we were able to build" through the grain deal could restart talks.

Kalin added Türkiye supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, saying: "...any solution to this conflict will have to be reached on the basis of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity." (AA)

The landmark Istanbul grain deal could work as a platform to restart negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has said.

"We still believe that the trust that we were able to build through the UN between the Russian and Ukrainian sides for a grain deal could in fact work as a platform to restart or reinitiate the negotiations again," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told CNN on Tuesday.

However, Kalin said any move forward requires not only the willingness of Russians and Ukrainians but also the support of the international community.

Türkiye remains "very much concerned" about any "escalation of war and violence" in Ukraine, Kalin said, adding Ankara is working "very hard" through different channels to bring the sides closer.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Pivdennyi, Chornomorsk and Odessa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its seventh month.

READ MORE: Over 721,000 tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine since Istanbul deal

Türkiye remains very much concerned about any escalation of war and violence in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/NpGoknPkSn — İbrahim Kalın (@ikalin1) August 24, 2022

'Nuclear disaster' concerns

About the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine, Kalin said the situation remains "very critical" there, adding: "We don't want to end up with another Chernobyl accident."

The UN said on Tuesday that preparations are underway to send a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Russia-controlled nuclear power plant for inspection.

Kalin said the upcoming visit of the team will provide "some kind of a break or pause" in the tense situation around the plant, adding: "Of course, nobody wants to have a nuclear disaster."

He added that Türkiye is doing its best and called on the international community to support this initiative to secure the nuclear power plant adding: "...but there is a lot of work to do there."

Kalin also said Türkiye's position remains the same after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

"We never recognise the annexation of Crimea. It was not legal. It was not lawful. Crimea is legally and historically part of Ukraine," he said.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Return of Crimea to Ukraine a requirement under international law

Source: AA