President Joe Biden says it is up to Afghan people alone how they run their country as he announces military operation will end on August 31 despite Taliban making rapid advances in significant swaths of Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan, in Washington, DC, July 8, 2021. (Reuters)

President Joe Biden has said the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, saying "speed is safety" as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

"We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build," Biden said in Thursday's speech to update his administration's ongoing efforts to wind down the US war in Afghanistan.

"Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future."

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end US military operations even as the Taliban makes rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.

'Unwinnable war'

The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it’s an "unwinnable war" and one that "does not have a military solution."

"How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?" Biden said to those calling for the US to extend the military operation.

He added, "I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome."

Biden said he didn't trust the Taliban but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.

Biden tells Kabul to reach deal with Taliban

Before his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials always anticipated an "uptick" in violence and greater turmoil as the US withdrawal moved forward.

She added that prolonging US military involvement, considering former president Donald Trump had already agreed to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops.

"The question fundamentally facing him was after 20 years was he going to commit more American troops to a civil war in Afghanistan," Psaki said.

Afghanistan is a "20-year war that has not been won militarily," said Psaki.

Biden said it was "highly unlikely" that one government will control Afghanistan after the US pullout, and urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban.

The president added that there is no "mission accomplished" moment as the US war comes to an end.

"The mission was accomplished in that we got Osama bin Laden and terrorism is not emanating from that part of the world," he said.

