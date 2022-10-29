Fast News

Quartet of gatherings in November could potentially place US President Joe Biden in the same room as China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three-country trip next month for a quartet of summits — including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday that Biden will first travel to Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt on November 11 for the COP27 climate conference before heading to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to participate in the US-ASEAN Summit of Southeast Asian leaders and the East Asia Summit.

He'll then head to Bali, Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit, a gathering of leaders from most of the world's largest economies.

The G-20 summit could offer Biden his first opportunity as president to meet face-to-face with his Chinese counterpart, Xi, and potentially puts him in the same room with Russian President Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The president's overseas travel begins just days after the pivotal midterm elections in the United States, which will determine which party controls the House and Senate.

Tensions with Moscow, Riyadh

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel separately to Bangkok, Thailand, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' meeting on November 18-19, and then visit Manila, the Philippines, the White House said.

It's less likely that Biden would hold one-on-one meetings with Putin or the Saudi crown prince.

Biden announced earlier this month that there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance decided to cut oil production.

US said it is re-evaluating its relationship with the kingdom in light of the oil production cut that White House officials say will help Russia, another OPEC+ member, pad its coffers as it continues its nearly eight-month offensive in Ukraine.

