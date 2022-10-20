Fast News

President Biden expresses concern over US assistance to Ukraine in case Republicans – who are divided on how to rein in Russia – win control of one or both houses of Congress in November elections.

Biden talks to reporters while picking up a meal at a sandwich shop in Pittsburgh. (AP)

President Joe Biden has expressed concern about the prospects for future US assistance to Ukraine if Republicans win control of one or both houses of the US Congress in the November 8 midterm elections.

"I am worried," Biden told reporters on Thursday during a stop at a sandwich shop in Pittsburgh city when asked about the impact on Ukraine aid if Republicans win.

Biden was in the Pennsylvania state campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, whose US Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz will help determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate.

Biden, before boarding his helicopter on the White House South Lawn, challenged a reporter who suggested that few Democratic candidates have done events with him ahead of the midterm elections.

"That’s not true," Biden responded. "There have been 15. Count, kid, count." He later told reporters in Moon Township that he has received several requests from Democratic candidates to campaign but he did not yet have details.

'No blank check'

In recent days, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said he would be "unwilling to write a blank check" for Ukraine aid if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives from Democrats in the midterm elections.

Republicans are divided between those who see a need to rein in Russia and others who prefer a more isolationist foreign policy.

The United States has supplied more than $17.5 billion in US security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive on February 24.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies