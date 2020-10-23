Fast News

The result marks a return to the left for Bolivia from the present conservative caretaker government that stepped in after leader Evo Morales was ousted last year.

Luis Arce, the presidential candidate of the Movement to Socialism party (MAS), poses for a photo in La Paz, Bolivia, October 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Bolivia's official vote count has confirmed a win for socialist Luis Arce, who won 55.10 percent of the vote with all ballots tallied, followed by Carlos Mesa with 28.83 percent.

The result confirms Arce exceeded the required 20 percentage-point lead for an outright win that several unofficial vote counts had already indicated, and marks a return to the left for Bolivia from the present conservative caretaker government that stepped in after long-term leader Evo Morales was ousted last year.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: Reuters