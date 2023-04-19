Fast News

Over 155,000 public servants strike across the country to demand higher wages and more flexibility over telecommuting.

A third of Canada's public servants have set up pickets at hundreds of sites across the country, demanding cost-of-living raises and telework flexibility in one of the largest strikes in the nation's history.

More than 155,000 public servants went on what their union termed a "historic strike" on Wednesday, hitting picket lines at more than 250 locations across the country, blowing whistles and waving placards that read "Support the public service" and "Stop outsourcing."

Canada last saw a strike of this size in 1991.

After months of negotiating with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, the Public Service Alliance of Canada [PSAC] said it had failed to reach a deal by the deadline it had set for late Tuesday.

"It's no secret that life is expensive and it's important that wages reflect the value of our work," said Pierre, a 32-year-old government worker in Montreal who declined to give his last name.

"The public service is part of the collective wealth and it must not be allowed to deteriorate," he said.

On the same picket line, Crystal Warner said the government's wage offers were "offensive."

She noted that it is the largest employer in the country and that its labour decisions often ripple through the economy, adding, "We are out here fighting not just for our own members, but for workers everywhere in Canada."

The strikers, PSAC President Chris Aylward told crowds in Ottawa, "are going to stay out here for as long as it takes to get a fair deal."

Trudeau warning

Also in Ottawa, striker Esperanza Alvarez noted that federal workers toiled through the pandemic on behalf of Canadians.

"I think it's fair we get something back," she told AFP news agency, adding that a salary bump should keep pace with inflation as "everything is so outrageously expensive now."

The labour dispute is expected to slow or entirely shut down some federal services, including the processing of immigration and passport applications.

With more than 35,000 striking workers employed by the Canada Revenue Agency, tax season could be brought to a standstill.

Close to 50,000 workers remain at work as they are deemed essential.

While expressing support for collective bargaining and workers' right to strike, Trudeau warned that "Canadians will lose patience if it drags on."

Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board that oversees government workers, told a news conference she was disappointed by the union's decision to strike, saying progress had been made in the negotiations.

"This is not where we should be," she said. "We recognise and respect employees' rights to strike, but when a good offer is on the table, and there is a genuine commitment to compromise, the focus should be on negotiation."

She said the two sides are still at the negotiating table and expressed hope for a deal soon.

Aylward, however, had said late Tuesday that they were "still a ways apart."

Canada Revenue Agency workers form a picket line while close to 50,000 workers remain at work as they are deemed essential. (AP)

Setting telework precedent

Among government employees' demands is a 13.5 percent wage increase over three years, or 4.5 percent annually to keep up with inflation.

Inflation slowed to 4.3 percent in March after peaking at 8.1 percent last June.

The government countered by offering a nine percent bump spread over three years.

The union also wants more flexibility over telecommuting.

After pandemic restrictions were rolled back, public servants who had worked remotely were expected to return to their offices several days a week by March 31.

Fred Hahn, the Ontario head of Canada's largest public-sector union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, joined PSAC picketers in front of Trudeau's office, and said most Canadians want the option of teleworking.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies