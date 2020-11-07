Fast News

Democrat Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, defeating Donald Trump and ending an era that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the US more divided than at any time in decades.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the US presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Congratulations have poured in for US president-elect Joe Biden from around the world, with Washington's allies, particularly in Europe, seeing his win as a chance at a fresh start after years of strained ties under Donald Trump's administration.

As crowds rushed into the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration after US networks declared Biden the winner on Saturday, here are some reactions from leaders across the globe:

Germany

"Congratulations!" said Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I wish luck and success from the bottom of my heart.

"Our transatlantic friendship i s irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of our times," she said in a tweet issued by a government spokesman.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!"

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden "on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

European Union

In a joint statement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of EU member states, said: "We take note of the latest development in the electoral process.

"On this basis the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes."

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a "strong supporter of our Alliance".

Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.

"A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," he said.

Canada

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together."

Ireland

The republic's prime minister Micheal Martin was one of the first to take to Twitter, tweeting: "I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden.

Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!"

Greece

Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: "Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger."

Italy

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted: "Congratulations to the American people and institutions for an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality.

We are ready to work with the President-elect @JoeBiden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner."

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us."

India

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

In a separate tweet to Biden's running mate Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian, Modi wrote: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans."

"Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.

She is the first woman of colour elected to the US vice presidency.

Nigeria

In his congratulations, President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of Africa's most populous nation, called for "greater engagement" with the continent.

He said he looked forward to "enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism".

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted in English: "Congratulations to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris! Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States.

Ukraine and the USA have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!"

South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Twitter his government looked forward to "working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation".

Iraq

President Barham Saleh extended "warmest congratulations" to Biden, describing him as "a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East".

Egypt

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said Egypt, the most populous Arab country, looked forward to "strengthening strategic bilateral ties between Egypt and the US in the interest of both countries and peoples".

UAE

"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together," tweeted Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Guatemala

Guatemala's government also sent congratulations to Biden on his election victory and expressed its willingness to continue working with the American government.

Sudan

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok congratulated both Biden and his running mate Harris for winning the US presidential election.

"On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as President & Vice President. Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries." Hamdok tweeted on late on Saturday.

Honduras and Panama

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo said they wanted to strengthen ties with the United States in their congratulatory message to Biden.

Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah also sent congratulations to Joe Biden, with whom he has strong personal ties, on winning the US presidential election.

The monarch had been angered by his predecessor Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which he said was a threat to regional security.

The majority of Jordan's citizens are of Palestinian origin and it has the longest border with Israel of any neighbouring country.

Oman

Oman's sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said sent a letter to Biden expressing "his sincere congratulations for winning the confidence of the American people and for his election as President of the upcoming presidential term", the state news agency added.

Qatar

"Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. My best wishes to the people of the United States and I look forward to working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries," Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani tweeted on Saturday.

Lebanon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun expressed hope that during Biden’s term "balance in the Lebanese American relations will return for the good of the friendly Lebanese and American peoples."

Iran

Iran's vice-president said on Saturday he hoped for a change in "destructive US policies" after Democrat Biden captured the US presidency, Iranian state media reported.

"I hope we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States, a return to the rule of law and international obligations and respect for nations" Eshagh Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Meanwhile, former US presidents, politicians from both Republican and Democratic parties, business leaders and celebrities congratulated Biden on Saturday for winning the US presidential election over Republican incumbent Trump.

Following are their words to Biden in statements and tweets:

Former US President Barack Obama

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President."

"I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided."

Former US President Bill Clinton

"America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together.

Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!"

Former US President Jimmy Carter

"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."

2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris To be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi

"We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum."

Republican US Senator Mitt Romney

"Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead."

Former Republican Florida Governor Jeb Bush

"Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way."

Singer and actor Lady Gaga

"@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

"Unity, empathy, and decency are not characteristics of a bygone era. Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. By voting in record numbers, the American people proved again that our democracy is strong."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies