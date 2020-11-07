Fast News

Joe Biden’s victory comes after four days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden secured 270 electoral college votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

In this file photo taken on November 4, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he arrives onstage to address supporters during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)

Major news networks have called the battleground state of Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, projecting him as the 46th 'president-elect'.

The victory was sealed after the Democratic nominee claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.

CNN, Reuters, New York Times and CBS News called the race in his favour.

Biden's running mate Kamala Harris will make history by becoming the first vice president-elect who is a woman, a Black and an Indian American.

Biden, 77, will be the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Biden spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama.

His victory comes in his third run for the nation's highest office.

Trump, 74, has made as yet unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud, and his campaign has launched legal challenges in several states but none that are seen by US experts as substantial enough to stop Biden from reaching the White House.

