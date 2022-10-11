Fast News

Complaint by the Andean country's prosecutors is a key step to remove curbs that grant immunity to embattled President Pedro Castillo from criminal charges.

Left-wing Castillo has already survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July last year and is the subject of five criminal investigations. (AP Archive)

Peruvian prosecutors have presented a constitutional complaint against embattled President Pedro Castillo, hours after detaining five of his allies on corruption allegations.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday the detentions were carried out against people who had allegedly helped Castillo's former secretary avoid detention for corruption charges earlier this year.

Prosecutors also ordered raids that were part of a separate operation, including raiding a house inhabited by Castillo's sister as well as the homes of six lawmakers who have supported his administration.

Presidents in Peru have immunity and cannot normally be charged with crimes.

The constitutional complaint is a key step to lift that restriction and represents the most aggressive move yet by prosecutors against Castillo.

The raids and detentions are set to further weaken Castillo's presidency at a time when lawmakers in the opposition-controlled congress are openly talking about launching a fresh impeachment attempt against him.

Left-wing Castillo has already survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July last year and is the subject of five criminal investigations. The probes include alleged obstruction of justice and influence peddling.

Hundreds of Peruvians rally against their President Pedro Castillo, demanding his resignation over corruption allegations pic.twitter.com/uv5kbbZ2wN — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 14, 2022

Complaints include president's inner circles

Among those detained are Auner Vasquez and Biberto Castillo, who worked at Peru's government palace, where the president's office operates.

The government said it would issue a statement later on Tuesday on the detention and the raids.

Castillo condemned the raid on his sister's home in a tweet, calling it an "abusive act."

This is not the first investigation to touch on Castillo's family and whether they have benefited from his presidency.

His sister-in-law was detained earlier this year.

