Fast News

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Ecuador's coastal Guayas region, killing at least 4 people, USGS reported, but experts say there is no threat of a tsunami.

The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru. (File Photo / AP)

A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru, killing at least four people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.

The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country's coastal Guayas region on Saturday.

It was centered about 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) south of Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of over 3 million people.

The South American country's emergency response agency, the Risk Management Secretariat, reported one person died in the Andean community of Cuenca. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle trapped under the rubble of a house.

In the coastal state of El Oro, three people died and several were trapped under rubble, the agency reported. In the community of Machala, a two-story home collapsed before people could evacuate, a pier gave way and a building's walls cracked, trapping an unknown number of people.

In Guayaquil, about 270 kilometers southwest of the capital, Quito, authorities reported cracks on buildings and homes, as well as some collapsed walls. Authorities ordered the closure of three vehicular tunnels.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes.

One video posted online showed three anchors of a show dart from their studio desk as the set shook. They initially tried to shake it off as a minor quake but soon fled off camera. One anchor indicated the show would go on a commercial break, while another repeated, “My God, my God.”

Los Humildes estaban al aire…en pleno temblor… pic.twitter.com/6SFof6IElk — Diego Arcos S. (@DiegoArcos14) March 18, 2023

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso tweeted a message asking residents to remain calm.

A pier sank in the city of Machala. The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru, where its impacts weren't immediately clear Saturday afternoon.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no threat of a tsunami.

Ecuador is particularly prone to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake centered farther north on the Pacific Coast in a more sparsely populated area of the country killed more than 600 people.

READ MORE: Floods leave more than dozen dead in southeastern Türkiye

Source: TRTWorld and agencies