President Donald Trump's age, obesity, elevated cholesterol, and gender put him at a greater danger of becoming seriously ill from coronavirus, health experts say.

A 3D printed Covid-19 sign and the coronavirus model are seen in front of a displayed image of US President Trump in this picture illustration taken on October 3, 2020. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has been lodged at a military hospital for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, an extraordinary development that has upended the presidential race a month before the November 3 election.

The feverish and fatigued president was spending the weekend at the hospital, as new cases emerged among some of his top advisers and allies.

Roughly 17 hours after he made his diagnosis public, Trump walked slowly from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

He wore a mask and business suit and did not speak to reporters.

"I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump, 74, said in a brief video message posted on Twitter.

Trump will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Trump had no public events scheduled on Saturday.

A number of other prominent Republicans have tested positive, including former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.

On Saturday, a third senator was diagnosed with Covid-19: Republican Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Experimental treatment

Trump's doctor, Dr Sean Conley, on Friday said the president felt fatigued and that he had been given an experimental treatment aimed at staving off a severe case of Covid-19.

Earlier, Trump was given an experimental antibody drug that's currently in late-stage studies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On Friday evening he was flown to a military hospital where he will spend a "few days."

Dr Conley, said the president had been given remdesivir at the military hospital.

Being there would allow for closer monitoring, such as if doctors decide they’d like scans of his lungs, and quicker reaction time if he takes a turn for the worse.

Unpredictable virus

"The odds are far and away that he’ll have a mild illness" as most people with the virus do, said Dr Gregory Poland, an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic who has no role in Trump’s care.

But Covid-19 is very unpredictable, he stressed.

"We have young people who die. We have nursing home patients, a lot of them, who actually do quite well," Poland said.

Signs and symptoms

Coronavirus infection causes mild or no symptoms in about 80 percent of cases. About 15 percent of people become seriously ill and 5 percent get critically ill.

Symptoms, when they do occur, usually appear two to 14 days after infection and can include loss of smell or taste, coughing, a sore throat, trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

Up to half of the patients who are hospitalised don't have a fever when admitted but nearly all develop one. How people fare varies widely, some seem to be recovering and then suddenly worsen.

Pneumonia, often with a specific appearance on X-rays, sometimes develops but complications in virtually every organ of the body have been reported.

Doctors also increasingly recognise that some people have long-lasting symptoms.

Trump's risks

Older age, being male, and having any other health problems increase the chance of severe illness, and Trump has those.

At 74, "his age would be the primary risk factor", said Dr David Banach, an infectious disease physician at the University of Connecticut's health system.

People ages 65 to 74 are seven times more likely to be hospitalised for Covid-19 than those who are 18 to 29 years old, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The risks rise exponentially at older ages.

Trump also is obese, with a body mass index just past 30.

"Obesity is a state of chronic lowered immunity. In other words, you don’t respond to vaccines as well, you don’t respond to infections as well” as people of normal weight, Poland said.

Trump takes a statin drug to lower his cholesterol, and that condition also raises his risk for Covid-19 complications, doctors said.

Next steps

Doctors likely will check Trump often for any difficulty breathing, coughing or other symptoms, Banach said.

No drugs are known to help for people with no or very mild symptoms.

Remdesivir and steroids have shown benefit for certain moderately and severely ill patients and remdesivir is now being tested for patients in the early stages of Covid-19.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs.

They attach to a virus and help it be eliminated.

The Regeneron drug is made with purified versions of two such antibodies.

Risk to others

Could Trump have infected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the debate Tuesday night?

Possible, but not likely, experts said.

The candidates were almost two metres apart.

But both candidates, especially Trump, spoke loudly, which research suggests can make virus particles travel farther, Poland said.

Biden said on Friday that he and his wife, Jill, tested negative.

'This is a wake up call'

Dr George Abraham, who heads the infectious disease board for the American Board of Internal Medicine, warned that "a negative test doesn’t guarantee that someone is not harbouring virus" because there might be too little to detect early in infection.

"This is a wake up call" that shows the need for social distancing, wearing masks, and other measures to reduce spread, Abraham said.

Biden similarly tweeted, "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

A myriad of other people who have been around Trump in the previous 48 hours are at risk, doctors said.

"Contact tracing is going to be really important," Banach said. "The president comes into contact with many individuals during the day."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies