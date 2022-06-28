Fast News

More than 40 people, believed to be migrants, found dead in a tractor-trailer outside of San Antonio city in south-central American state, local media and officials say.

Law enforcement officers work at the scene where migrants were found dead inside a lorry in San Antonio, Texas. (Reuters)

Emergency services and police are responding to the scene after more than 40 people believed to be migrants were found dead in an 18-wheeler truck in San Antonio city of the US state of Texas, according to local media and officials.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the deaths of 42 migrants and Mexico sent its consul to the site where the bodies were found but said the victims' nationalities were still unknown.

A US official told the AP news agency that 15 others in the truck were taken to nearby hospitals after a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in southern Texas.

"At least 42 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side, and 16 others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions," KSAT TV channel reported earlier.

It said the truck was found next to railroad tracks in the city's Southwest Side neighbourhood.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed multiple police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

