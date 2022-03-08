Fast News

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was arrested for his suspected role in coordinated attack on US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, officials say.

Tarrio is one of the most high-profile of more than 775 people criminally charged for their roles in the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump (Reuters Archive)

The leader of the Proud Boys, one of the main far-right groups in the US, has been arrested over his role in the assault against the US Capitol last year, officials said.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 38, has been indicted on conspiracy and other charges along with five other members of the organisation, said Matthew Graves, US attorney for the District of Columbia on Tuesday. Graves is leading the sprawling probe into the insurrection targeting the seat of US democracy on January 6, 2021.

Tarrio, a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, is not accused of physically breaching the US Capitol along with hundreds-strong mob of then president's supporters who overran the building that houses Congress on January 6, 2021, as lawmakers gathered to certify Joe Biden's election win over Trump.

Rather, the indictment states that Tarrio "led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol."

Tarrio was arrested on January 4 of last year on a warrant charging him with the destruction of property in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner posted at a church in Washington.

He was released and ordered to stay out of Washington, which would explain why he was not in the city the day of the insurrection.

Nearly 800 arrested so far

Tarrio is the second far-right leader arrested over the Capitol riot that stunned America and the world.

The founder and leader of a group called the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, 56, and 10 members of it were arrested on January 13 of this year and charged with seditious conspiracy, the most serious of any of the charges filed so far in the insurrection.

So far more than 775 people have been arrested in connection with the events of that day.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies