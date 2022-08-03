Fast News

Nine miners likely trapped in sinkhole caused by collapse of mine in Coahuila state, says President Lopez Obrador.

Mine is located in the Sabinas municipality of the Coahuila state. (AFP Archive)

Nine miners are "likely" trapped in a coal mine in the state of Coahuila after it collapsed, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said.

Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that rescue teams and the region's authorities are acting to rescue the trapped miners.

"I hope we find them safe," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter, adding that the collapse of the mine caused a flood inside.

Some 92 elements of the national defence secretary were at the scene, as well as specialists and rescue dogs, he said.

The mine is located in the Sabinas municipality and local media showed footage of family members asking about the miners outside the premises.

Source: Reuters