The exact number of fatalities remains unclear but an official believes no more than 10 people were killed after a single shooter opened fire inside a Walmart store in the US state of Virgina.

The shooting happened less than 48 hours before Americans nationwide celebrate Thanksgiving. (AFP Archive)

Multiple people have been shot and killed by a gunman in a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia.

"We were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene on Tuesday.

The exact number of fatalities remained unclear. Kosinski told reporters that police believed no more than 10 people were killed.

According to Kosinski, the suspect was a single shooter and is dead. He did not reveal how the suspect died.

Emergency calls were first made just after 10:00 pm local (0300 GMT) while the store was still open. Less than 48 hours before Americans nationwide celebrate Thanksgiving.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the US, issued a statement saying, "we are shocked at this tragic event".

"Praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates," the statement said.

I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022

'Senseless gun violence'

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the Chesapeake region, said she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place...in my district."

"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.

US congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia also Tweeted about the incident, saying, "tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving."

The incident occurred three nights after a gunman in Colorado, in the country's Rocky Mountain west, opened fire inside a nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 18, in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, had used a long rifle at the club.

Source: AFP