Fast News

People in Louisiana woke up to a monster storm after Ida’s top winds grew by 72 kph in five hours as the hurricane moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Trees sway amidst heavy rain during Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a fierce Category 4 storm, in Bywater, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. August 29, 2021, in this still image taken from video provided on social media courtesy Cyrus Tasallot. (Cyrus Tasalloti / Reuters)

Hurricane Ida has blasted ashore as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US, knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

The hurricane was blamed for at least one death.

Late on Sunday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies responded to a home in Prairieville on a report of someone injured by a fallen tree. The person, who was not identified, was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as Category 4 storm

In pictures: Louisiana sheriff's office reports first death from Hurricane Ida, person possibly injured by a fallen tree pic.twitter.com/kSLTUb5udf — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 30, 2021

Rising ocean

The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles (72 kilometres) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land. Ida’s 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland US.

It dropped hours later to a Category 3 storm with maximum winds of 115 mph (193 kph) as it crawled inland, its eye 30 miles (48 kilometres) west of New Orleans.

The rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle as landfall came just to the west at Port Fourchon. Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano. The hurricane was churning through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, with the more than 2 million people living in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge under threat.

“This is going to be much stronger than we usually see and, quite frankly, if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing,” Governor John Bel Edwards told The Associated Press.

READ MORE: US Gulf Coast residents brace for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida

New Orleans without power

The entire city of New Orleans late Sunday was without power, according to city officials. The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter that energy company Entergy confirmed that the only power in the city was coming from generators. The message included a screen shot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure.

Wind tore at awnings, water spilled out of Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans, and boats broke loose from their moorings. The Coast Guard office in New Orleans received more than a dozen reports of breakaway barges, said Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom. In Lafitte about 35 miles (56 km) south of New Orleans, a loose barge struck a bridge, according to Jefferson Parish officials.

Elsewhere, engineers detected a “negative flow” on the Mississippi River as a result of storm surge, US Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyette said.

New Orleans hospitals planned to ride out the storm with their beds nearly full, as similarly stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an added risk of becoming flashpoints for new infections.

Biden approves emergency declarations

Forecasters warned winds stronger than 185 kph threatened Houma, a city of 33,000 that supports oil platforms in the Gulf.

The hurricane was also threatening neighbouring Mississippi, where Katrina demolished oceanfront homes. With Ida approaching, Claudette Jones evacuated her home east of Gulfport, Mississippi, as waves started pounding the shore.

“I’m praying I can go back to a normal home like I left,” she said. “That’s what I’m praying for. But I’m not sure at this point.”

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida’s arrival. He said Sunday the country was praying for the best for Louisiana and would put its “full might behind the rescue and recovery” effort once the storm passes.

Edwards warned his state to brace for potentially weeks of recovery.

“Many, many people are going to be tested in ways that we can only imagine today,” the governor told a news conference.

READ MORE: Ida forecast to hit US as Category 4 hurricane on Katrina anniversary

Source: TRTWorld and agencies