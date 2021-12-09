Fast News

Managua declares that it recognises there is only one China existing in the world, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Nicaragua ends its policy of dealing with both China and Taiwan. (TRTWorld)

Nicaragua has broken diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognised there is only one China.

"The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognises there is only one China existing in the world," Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said on Thursday in a statement.

"The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory," the statement added.

"The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship," it added.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if needed.

Beijing has spent decades successfully encouraging Taiwan's diplomatic allies to switch sides, including three others in Latin America in recent years -- Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.





This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies